Fri 8:30 | Exploring mental health and treatment in Mental Health Matters

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
mental health matters

Reading past accounts--even federal Supreme Court cases--of mental health issues can be cringe-inducing.

For a big chunk of our history, we feared and failed to understand what happens when the mind does not work optimally.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns with a topic and guests to illuminate what it means to struggle with mental illness, and what it takes to get proper care.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
