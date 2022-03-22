© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Spring arrives for real, and our Master Gardener is ready

Published March 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

Yes, frost can still happen for weeks ahead; into June in parts of Oregon. But some food and other crops can be planted in gardens now, with no risk of damage.

That's just one thing we learned recently from our gardening expert. Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners knows a lot of tips and tricks and just plain science in the soil.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

Links from this week's discussion:

  • Dry land farming: Oregon State University Extension offers this publication for download
  • "Lasagna gardening," layering mulch and cardboard and more; here's another OSU article on the practice
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
