Network rises to monitor and protect rare plants of the region

As spring comes to full bloom, we marvel at the variety of the plant life around us. And if we're a little more versed in botany, we realize that a lot of what we see is just not from around here originally.

Every region has its native plants and its newcomers--invasive species and more--and ours is no exception.

The Rare Plant Monitoring Network brings together people interested in finding and preserving plant species native to Southern Oregon.

Sean Prive, an ecologist on the staff of The Understory Initiative, explains the birth and growth of the network, and how people interested in plants can take part.