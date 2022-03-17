Exchange Exemplar: dodging the health bullets in favor of good 'Kid Food'
Some of the stuff pitched to our kids as food not only misses the mark nutritionally, it can make them bad spellers: "froot," really?
Bettina Elias Siegel, lawyer and mother, wrote for years about issues with the food choices presented to young people, on a blog called "The Lunch Tray." And she went bigger with a book called Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World.
Listen as we review the ways you can navigate through the thickets of tasty-but-awful to arrive at a place where you and a child can achieve nutrition and some satisfaction.