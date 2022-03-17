© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Exchange Exemplar: dodging the health bullets in favor of good 'Kid Food'

Published March 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-17T092903.092.jpg

Some of the stuff pitched to our kids as food not only misses the mark nutritionally, it can make them bad spellers: "froot," really?

Bettina Elias Siegel, lawyer and mother, wrote for years about issues with the food choices presented to young people, on a blog called "The Lunch Tray." And she went bigger with a book called Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World.

Listen as we review the ways you can navigate through the thickets of tasty-but-awful to arrive at a place where you and a child can achieve nutrition and some satisfaction.

