Voice actor and cancer survivor speaks out

Published March 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-17T085311.219.jpg

Generations of young people have been thrilled and enthralled with the work of Rob Paulsen, even though most have no idea what he looks like.

Because Rob is a voice actor, providing the voices of Yakko from the Animaniacs, Pinky from Pinky and the Brain, and two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He works steadily with his voice, so it was a major blow when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. But now Rob gets to tell a story of surviving cancer.

He visits with details of those events and more.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
