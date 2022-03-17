Voice actor and cancer survivor speaks out

Generations of young people have been thrilled and enthralled with the work of Rob Paulsen, even though most have no idea what he looks like.

Because Rob is a voice actor, providing the voices of Yakko from the Animaniacs, Pinky from Pinky and the Brain, and two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He works steadily with his voice, so it was a major blow when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. But now Rob gets to tell a story of surviving cancer.

He visits with details of those events and more.