The Jefferson Exchange

Lake Abert and other salt lakes get renewed scrutiny

Published March 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Lake Abert

Great Salt Lake has the obvious name telling you what it is. But there are many more salt lakes across the west, just without descriptive names.

Oregon's Lake Abert, just a fraction of its former size, is one of them. This and other salt lakes will get renewed attention, thanks to Congress allocating money to study the lakes in the Great Basin.

The Oregon Natural Desert Association and the National Audubon Society both welcome the attention.

Mark Salva from ONDA and Marcelle Shoop from Audubon join us.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
