Lake Abert and other salt lakes get renewed scrutiny

Great Salt Lake has the obvious name telling you what it is. But there are many more salt lakes across the west, just without descriptive names.

Oregon's Lake Abert, just a fraction of its former size, is one of them. This and other salt lakes will get renewed attention, thanks to Congress allocating money to study the lakes in the Great Basin.

The Oregon Natural Desert Association and the National Audubon Society both welcome the attention.

Mark Salva from ONDA and Marcelle Shoop from Audubon join us.