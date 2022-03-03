Happy Camp residents join growing lawsuit against PacifiCorp over Slater Fire

As we see destructive fires increase in the region, we also see an increase in lawsuits filed over the fires.

It happened again recently, when the firm Singleton Schreiber filed suit on behalf of people who lost homes in the Slater Fire, which burned on both sides of the state line in September 2020.

The suit blames Pacific Power's parent company for the fire, for not keeping vegetation cut around its power lines. 150 homes burned down in the Happy Camp area, and many of the affected residents have joined the suit.

Jerry Singleton from the law firm visits with details of the suit.