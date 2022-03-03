© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Happy Camp residents join growing lawsuit against PacifiCorp over Slater Fire

Published March 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
power line fire

As we see destructive fires increase in the region, we also see an increase in lawsuits filed over the fires.

It happened again recently, when the firm Singleton Schreiber filed suit on behalf of people who lost homes in the Slater Fire, which burned on both sides of the state line in September 2020.

The suit blames Pacific Power's parent company for the fire, for not keeping vegetation cut around its power lines. 150 homes burned down in the Happy Camp area, and many of the affected residents have joined the suit.

Jerry Singleton from the law firm visits with details of the suit.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team