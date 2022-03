If you like listening to your music at top volume, today might be a day to turn it down a bit.

Because it is World Hearing Day, a day for people to recognize how precious our sense of hearing is. The day's motto is “To hear for life, listen with care!” Marquitta Merkison is an audiologist with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). She joins us for a well-modulated chat on how to keep your ability to hear for a lifetime.