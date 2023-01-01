Robert Lewis

Robert LewisWNYC
The New York Police Department is one of the most sophisticated in the world, with advanced systems for fighting crime. But it's not so good at policing its own officers, criminal justice experts say.
Events in Ferguson, Mo, and New York reopened the debate on police tactics. In New York, a suspect accused of selling cigarettes, a violation of tax law, was killed in part because of a chokehold.
A federal judge has ruled that New York City didn't do enough to protect residents with disabilities when Superstorm Sandy hit last year. The city is widely considered a leader in disaster response, so the ruling is likely to prompt cities around the country to re-evaluate their own plans.