Programming changes beginning June 10th

Classics & News

Our Classics & News weekday lineup will see some changes as we say farewell to Classical Music Director/Host Don Matthews and wish him a happy retirement. Morning Edition will air one hour longer, ending at 8am and Valerie Ing will take the host's seat for First Concert beginning at 8am. We welcome a new voice to JPR as AJ McCalla joins us as host of Siskiyou Music Hall weekdays from Noon-2PM. At 2pm, we air one of public radio's most popular national programs, Performance Today.