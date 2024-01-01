© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Programming changes beginning June 10th

Beginning June 10th, we'll be switching things up a bit across all three of JPR's programming services.

Rhythm & News

JPR's Rhythm & News service will feature a new program lineup weekdays during the 3pm hour. Replacing Q will be Today, Explained and Marketplace.

Today, Explained
Today, Explained is Vox's daily news explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.
RHYTHM & NEWS: WEEKDAYS • 3PM-3:30PM
Marketplace
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, Marketplace is the leading business news radio program that provides context on the economic news of the day. Through stories, conversations and newsworthy developments, we help listeners understand the economic world around them.
RHYTHM & NEWS: WEEKDAYS • 3:30PM-4PM

News & Information

Hosted by former Morning Edition host, David Greene, Left, Right and Center joins our Saturday morning offerings on JPR's News & Information service.

Left, Right and Center
Provocative, up-to-the-minute, alive and witty, KCRW's weekly confrontation over politics, policy and popular culture proves those with impeccable credentials needn't lack personality. This weekly "love-hate relationship of the air" features four of the most insightful news analysts anywhere.

NEWS & INFORMATION: SATURDAY • 8-9AM

Classics & News

Our Classics & News weekday lineup will see some changes as we say farewell to Classical Music Director/Host Don Matthews and wish him a happy retirement. Morning Edition will air one hour longer, ending at 8am and Valerie Ing will take the host's seat for First Concert beginning at 8am. We welcome a new voice to JPR as AJ McCalla joins us as host of Siskiyou Music Hall weekdays from Noon-2PM. At 2pm, we air one of public radio's most popular national programs, Performance Today.

First Concert
First Concert is JPR's classical music program for the morning hours, including a mix of favorites from the standard repertoire plus a healthy dose of lesser-known composers and pieces.On Saturday mornings, we'll bring you right up to the opening curtain of our Saturday morning opera at 10am.
CLASSICS & NEWS: WEEKDAYS• 8AM-12PM
Siskiyou Music Hall
Siskiyou Music Hall is JPR's classical music for the afternoon, including a mix of favorites from the standard repertoire plus a healthy dose of lesser-known composers and pieces.
CLASSICS & NEWS: WEEKDAYS • 12PM-2PM
Performance Today
Performance Today features two hours of live concerts by famous artists in concert halls around the globe and from the American Public Media studios as well as interviews, news and features.
CLASSICS & NEWS: WEEKDAYS • 2PM-4PM