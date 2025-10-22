Grants Pass selects recipient for $1.2 million grant to address homelessness

The Grants Pass City Council has selected Pathways to Stability to receive a city-funded grant aimed at expanding services for people experiencing homelessness, despite uncertainty over the availability of the proposed site.

The grant was originally set to be awarded in August, but the first recipient withdrew its application, forcing the city to restart the process. On Monday, councilors voted 6–2 to move forward with Pathways after interviewing and scoring three finalists.

The goal is to shelter 150 homeless people and take the burden off the city.

Pathways' proposal includes a stabilization center that will be staffed 24 hours a day, with security and 8-foot fencing. It would provide space for up to 160 people and offer case management and other support services in collaboration with various partners. Organizers say it would be low barrier, meaning minimal entry requirements, though weapons and drugs would not be allowed.

Kevin Darr is part of the team behind the proposal. He said the people involved have already been doing similar work in the community.

"Take the money away, take this grant away, whatever, we were still doing it," he said. "It’s something that we’ve always done, we've always had a heart for, this is our community."

Pathways to Stability / Screengrab from YouTube A rendering of what Pathways to Stability's site would look like, as presented to the Grants Pass City Council.

Darr is the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Grants Pass and of the drug and alcohol program U Turn For Christ. Jeromy Ford, Pathways' executive director, is also a counselor at U Turn For Christ.

Some city councilors raised concerns because Pathways hasn’t secured the land for the program. The group identified a 0.8-acre parcel at 1798 SE N St. that is owned by Josephine County. The property is zoned commercial and has a real market value of more than $324,000, according to the county assessor.

The Josephine County Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss the property at a meeting on Thursday.

Councilor Indra Nicholas wondered how the county would respond.

"My huge worry is that it’s a huge hope that the county will lease N Street. And if we’re two weeks or a month down the road and they don’t, what happens?" she said. "Go back to the other two applicants? Well, maybe the other two applicants say 'Adios, I don't want to do it,' and then we're starting over again."

"At this time, no negotiations have been held regarding the proposed county-owned property," county commissioners said in a press release. "No decisions have been made."

Screengrab from Google Maps The property at 1798 SE N St. is owned by Josephine County.

The city received four applications for the grant: Pathways to Stability, Elk Island Trading Group, Diversion by Design and Tender Technologies. Councilors disqualified Tender Technologies for failing to meet program requirements. They also considered disqualifying Pathway over alleged improper communication with the mayor. Ultimately, they decided not to.

Councilor Kathleen Krohn called Pathways' proposal "a perfect match, a perfect balance."

The city has faced an increasingly visible problem with homelessness in recent years. It was sued twice over its treatment of homeless residents. The most recent lawsuit was dismissed in August after the city agreed to provide a resting space for 150 people in its urban growth boundary for one year. It must also be low-barrier and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Grants Pass has a series of unmanaged homeless camps on city property within two blocks of downtown. Opening Pathways' new program would allow the city to close those sites.

Some residents are also worried about the proposed site’s proximity to schools. On Oct. 14, the Grants Pass School Board asked the city council to identify an alternate location.

City staff are now drafting a contract, which the council is scheduled to consider at its meeting on Nov. 5. That timeline may shift depending on negotiations with the county.