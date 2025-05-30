More Grants Pass parks could soon be off-limits for homeless camping

Grants Pass may soon enforce its laws against homeless camping in more city parks, under a new agreement between city officials and attorneys representing people experiencing homelessness.

Both sides filed a joint motion last week asking a judge to expand the city’s enforcement zone beyond Riverside Park and Reinhart Volunteer Park — the only two parks currently off-limits to camping under a court order issued in March.

The proposed change would add seven parks to that list: Eckstein, Fruitdale, Morrison Centennial, Tussing, Redwood, Lawnridge and Westholm.

These parks are scattered across neighborhoods, some located near schools.

The request comes as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by Disability Rights Oregon and five homeless people, who argue the city hasn’t provided enough accessible space for people to sleep legally — a requirement under both disability law and a 2021 state law that says homeless camping rules must be “objectively reasonable.”

In March, a judge said the city had to provide at least 150 designated resting spots with disability-friendly surfaces before it could crack down further on public camping.

Since then, Grants Pass has added two camping areas and set aside more than $370,000 for upkeep, including bathrooms, trash pickup and portable sinks.

Tom Stenson, deputy legal counsel for Disability Rights Oregon, said the motion reflects progress on both sides.

“It was sort of a win-win outcome," Stenson said. "This was a way to address a longstanding need of the city to have the parks and use them for park purposes and a way to address some of the secondary effects of homelessness.”

He said the city now has a chance to set an example for other communities in Oregon.

“Grants Pass could be a model," Stenson said, "either of what to do or what not to do."

An attorney for the city did not respond to a request for comment.

The judge could approve the expanded enforcement without holding a hearing. No timeline has been set for a final decision.

