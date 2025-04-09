© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants Pass choosing new homeless campsites to comply with court order

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published April 9, 2025 at 3:28 PM PDT
One of the proposed new homeless campsites: a parking lot adjacent to the current 6th St. site, shown on March 25, 2025.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
One of the proposed new homeless campsites: a parking lot adjacent to the current 6th Street site, shown on March 25, 2025.

If the two proposed sites are approved, all four of the city's homeless campsites will be within two blocks of each other downtown.

Grants Pass is in the middle of a lawsuit that claims the city's treatment of homeless people violates Oregon state law.

A judge recently issued a court order in the case saying Grants Pass has to increase its designated camping sites to the same capacity it offered before the city closed a site in January.

As a result, city councilors met at a Tuesday workshop to discuss potential locations.

Some proposed spreading the sites throughout the city, including City Manager Aaron Cubic and Police Chief Warren Hensman.

Tents set up at a homeless campsite near Grants Pass City Hall on March 25, 2025.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Tents set up at a homeless campsite near Grants Pass City Hall on March 25, 2025.

"We think it’s important to separate those sites and have separation between those sites and not have multiple sites in one location," Cubic said.

"My main concern is the amount of people in one location," Chief Hensman said, referencing behavioral issues and crime. "If we expand the footprint and put more people into one condensed location, even if there's a gap with fencing, folks do not have far to go to be upset with one another."

However, Councilor Rob Pell said he’d rather keep the new locations near where the city already has two campsites on 6th and 7th Streets.

"It’ll have the least amount of negative impact," he said. "We already have negative impacts to the neighborhood, rather than doing that same exact dance in a new neighborhood."

Eventually, councilors voted 6-1, with one councilor absent, in favor of two new proposed sites, both parking lots adjacent to the current campsite on 6th Street.

One is used for city hall employee parking.

Cubic said the other is used by the addiction treatment center OnTrack, which is relocating.

"We have to provide access to that building until they're totally out," he said. As a result, that site would take longer to be ready for people to move in.

The two proposed sites will be officially voted on by the City Council at a meeting on April 16.

Grants Pass is trying to create capacity for 150 tents — the amount Judge Sarah McGlaughlin estimated was previously available.

Cubic said the city's two existing campsites currently offer 99 spots. The proposed sites would add space for another 74 tents.

To get the court order repealed, the city must also ensure all sites “provide accessible routes and surfaces” for people with disabilities.

Tags
Poverty and Homelessness Top StoriesOregon NewsGrants PassRogue Valley NewsHomelessnessHomeless encampmentsAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Our Spring Fund Drive is happening now!
Public media is at a critical moment.

Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now