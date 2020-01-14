Related Program: 
Wed 9 AM | Pushing The Boundaries Of Mortality

  • cnort/Pixabay

It's hard to imagine living for 100 years or more, but then our ancestors could scarcely imagine a world in which few people died as children.  Fatal childhood diseases are now rare in developed countries. 

And science is always looking at the other end of life.  Science journalist Chip Walter takes a look at the effort going into extending human life, and the gobs of money funding that effort. 

Walter's book is Immortality, Inc.: Renegade Science, Silicon Valley Billions, and the Quest to Live Forever.  Are we getting closer to people routinely living to the century mark? 

We explore with the author. 

 

aging

Living Forever, Vicariously: Bridging Generation Gaps

By & Nov 26, 2018
geralt/Pixabay

Marc Freedman is not into plastic surgery, nutritional supplements, or the Singularity. He's about bridging the generational divide in ways that benefit old and young alike. 

Freedman has been working on issues of our aging population for most of his professional life. With such a large percentage of the population now over the age of 50, Freedman sees a vital need to unite the generations.

It's what young people want and need, he says, and it's vital both to the quality of life for older people and for the general health of our society.  He wrote a book, How to Live Forever: The Enduring Power of Connecting the Generations.  

A Grain Of Salt For Anti-Aging Claims

By , & Jun 18, 2018
scottwebb/Pixabay

"Feel years younger now!"  We hear claims like that frequently, especially with 10,000 Americans reaching retirement age every day. 

Can you believe any of them?  Maybe, says microbiologist Carolina Livi. 

She has been working for a biotech company and teaching at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, exploring some of the products offered to slow the aging process.  Her work focuses on fasting and the drug rapamycin. 