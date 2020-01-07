Wed 9 AM | GenX Women Lose Sleep Over Midlife Issues

OK, Boomer. And while we're at it: OK, Millennial. These two generational groups get the lion's share of media attention; no surprise, since Boomers were, and Millennials now are, the largest age cohorts in the American population.

Ada Calhoun wants to talk about the generation in between, Generation X. Gen Xers are now entering midlife, and quite a few do indeed feel in crisis or close to it.

These are the people Calhoun talked to for her book Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis. Concerns from divorce to money to housing keep Gen X women up at night.

The author joins us for an overview.