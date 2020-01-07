Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | GenX Women Lose Sleep Over Midlife Issues

By 1 minute ago
  • Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

OK, Boomer.  And while we're at it: OK, Millennial.  These two generational groups get the lion's share of media attention; no surprise, since Boomers were, and Millennials now are, the largest age cohorts in the American population. 

Ada Calhoun wants to talk about the generation in between, Generation X.  Gen Xers are now entering midlife, and quite a few do indeed feel in crisis or close to it. 

These are the people Calhoun talked to for her book Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis.  Concerns from divorce to money to housing keep Gen X women up at night. 

The author joins us for an overview.  

 

Tags: 
women's issues
health

Related Content

Scientific American Devotes Issue To Science Of Women's Health

By Apr 26, 2019
BioBarica/Pixabay

Women's health is just health; it's just about dealing with health issues in women's bodies.  The trouble is, societies around the globe still freak out in greater and lesser degrees about even discussing women's bodies and what they do.  Case in point: women are social outcasts in some cultures while they are menstruating. 

Scientific American attempts to separate science from social mores in its May issue on "The Long-Neglected Science of Female Reproductive Health." 

Researcher Finds American Life Expectancy Sliding--From The Middle

By Dec 13, 2019
Pexels/Pixabay

It was one thing when the numbers showed that the United States was not keeping up with other advanced countries in life expectancy.  It's another thing to observe that we're actually backsliding, losing time off our collective life expectancy. 