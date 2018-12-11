Wed 9 AM | Fires And The Ripple Effect On Housing

Housing is already tight in both Oregon and California, and the Camp Fire wiped out nearly 14,000 homes in a single day. Many decisions remain to be made about the future of Paradise, where most of the homes were lost.

But there's a ripple effect elsewhere, as people driven out by the fire seek new places to live, either for now or for good. We talk about the impacts with Steve Bade, who runs the Community Development office in Redding, Ryan Buras, a housing specialist at FEMA, Christina Curry at Cal OES, and Ashland realtor Colin Mullane, who is a past president of the Oregon Association of Realtors.

We'll explore who seeks out their assistance, and what they're able to give.




