The people who smoke in public look a little older in Oregon these days, or should. A couple of years ago, the state raised the minimum age of purchase of smoking and vaping products to 21.

And research by the Oregon Health Authority, which runs several smoking cessation programs, shows the law is having the desired effect. The numbers show fewer people who have started using tobacco since the law took effect.

Dr. Tom Jeanne from OHA talks to us about the numbers.