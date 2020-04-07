Wed 8 AM | Medical Ethics In A Pandemic

A medical emergency brings out the best in people, doesn't it? There's a chance you answered that question NO.

Because we've already had conversations about states having to compete in bidding wars for scarce medical equipment, and about people seeking to profit from shortages of household goods, or "cure" scams, or both. There will be more before life returns to whatever will pass for "normal."

We take a pause on the way to that time to discuss medical ethics. Devora Shapiro teaches philosophy at Southern Oregon University and co-coordinates the Healthcare Administration program at SOU; the Rev. Pandora Canton is a chaplain at Providence Hospice in Medford.

We talk about what patients and healthcare providers need, and how to balance those.