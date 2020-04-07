Related Program: 
Wed 8 AM | Medical Ethics In A Pandemic

By 2 hours ago
  • mohamed_hassan/Pixabay

A medical emergency brings out the best in people, doesn't it?  There's a chance you answered that question NO. 

Because we've already had conversations about states having to compete in bidding wars for scarce medical equipment, and about people seeking to profit from shortages of household goods, or "cure" scams, or both.  There will be more before life returns to whatever will pass for "normal." 

We take a pause on the way to that time to discuss medical ethics.  Devora Shapiro teaches philosophy at Southern Oregon University and co-coordinates the Healthcare Administration program at SOU; the Rev. Pandora Canton is a chaplain at Providence Hospice in Medford. 

We talk about what patients and healthcare providers need, and how to balance those.  

 

Domestic Abuse Rises With Social Distancing; Rogue Valley Responds

By Apr 6, 2020
geralt/Pixabay

Social separation has the major upside of potentially slowing the spread of Covid-19 to rates manageable by the health care system. 

But there are lots of downsides to people having to stay home most of the time.  One of them is the heightened possibility of domestic abuse in households of people cooped up together. 

Community Works in the Rogue Valley already runs programs to help women in abusive relationships and/or in need of shelter. 

If you need services or know someone who does, call 541-779-4357 (4357=HELP).  The number is staffed around the clock.

Health Director Q & A: Jackson And Klamath Counties

By Apr 6, 2020
April Ehrlich/JPR News

Several political and health leaders say this is a crucial time in the coronavirus pandemic.  This part of April will likely feature a continued increase in cases, and deaths, but the huge numbers of people staying home could finally "flatten the curve" of increase. 

Southern Oregon has not been hit as hard as the rest of the state, but health workers are braced for a possible surge.  Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames returns to field questions about the virus and its handling. 

Dr. Wendy Warren, who holds the same position in Klamath County, also joins the conversation. 