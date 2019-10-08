Wed 8 AM | Imagine A Day Without Water, October 23rd

You are invited to spend a day without water. Think about it... no drinking from the tap, no washing your hands, no flushing the toilet.

Ready? October 23rd is the day the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District and other agencies come together to talk about the importance of water and its conservation.

We explore the events of the day--and a few days afterward--with Karelia Ver Eecke from the district, Jennifer Aguayo from North Mountain Park Nature Center in Ashland, and Julie Smitherman, water conservation specialist with the City of Ashland.

