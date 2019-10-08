Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Imagine A Day Without Water, October 23rd

By 14 minutes ago
  • suju/Pixabay

You are invited to spend a day without water.  Think about it... no drinking from the tap, no washing your hands, no flushing the toilet. 

Ready?  October 23rd is the day the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District and other agencies come together to talk about the importance of water and its conservation. 

We explore the events of the day--and a few days afterward--with Karelia Ver Eecke from the district, Jennifer Aguayo from North Mountain Park Nature Center in Ashland, and Julie Smitherman, water conservation specialist with the City of Ashland.  
 

Tags: 
Water

Related Content

Water Or Not: California And "The Dreamt Land"

By Aug 13, 2019
Bessi/Pixabay

Des Moines, Iowa, in the heart of the grain belt, gets about three feet of precipitation every year.  But the real heart of American agriculture is California's Central Valley, where about a third that much water falls in a year. 

From the earliest days of white settlement, California's booming economy--whether based on mining or agriculture--has required amounts of water nature did not provide.  Mark Arax, son of a farm family in the valley, tells the story anew in The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California

He tells of practices past and present that provide prosperity while depleting the land. 

Oregon Author Writes Of Water Woes

By Aug 1, 2019
NOAA

In the west, water is a constant battleground; there's great demand and a lot less supply.

Drawing on her childhood grwing up in the arid west, Becca Lawton's essays dive into the the many ways that water--or the lack of it--shape our part of the world.  She collects the essays in The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West.

The author lives in Summer Lake, Oregon and runs the nonprofit PLAYA.

She gives a reading Sunday (August 4th) at the Ashland Public Library. 