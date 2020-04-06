Tue 8:30 | Health Director Q & A: Jackson And Klamath Counties

Several political and health leaders say this is a crucial time in the coronavirus pandemic. This part of April will likely feature a continued increase in cases, and deaths, but the huge numbers of people staying home could finally "flatten the curve" of increase.

Southern Oregon has not been hit as hard as the rest of the state, but health workers are braced for a possible surge. Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames returns to field questions about the virus and its handling.

Dr. Wendy Warren, who holds the same position in Klamath County, also joins the conversation.

Call or email with your Covid-19 questions.