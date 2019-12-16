Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Comment Period Closes On Roadless Rule Revision

By 19 minutes ago
  • Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
    Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
    gillfoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52333896

Federal forest land that is not wilderness may still be protected under the "roadless rule" put on the books in 2001. 

Now the federal government, at the request of the State of Alaska, is considering removing roadless rule protection for the Tongass National Forest, revered as a place of biological diversity.  A comment period on the proposal closes today, but we'll guess Jim Furnish already submitted his comments. 

Furnish is a former Forest Service hand, having run Oregon's Siuslaw National Forest and served as Deputy Chief of the entire Forest Service. 

He can point to a number of benefits to keeping the roadless rule in place, and he does so in this interview on the JX.
 

Tags: 
wilderness

Related Content

The Many Parts Of Oregon Protected By New Federal Law

By Mar 15, 2019
Andrew Kumler/KLCC

The name might provide an ominous tone, but "Devil's Staircase" makes people in Oregon happy.  The stairstep-like water feature in the Coast Range is now part of a wilderness area, protected by the public lands bill that recently sailed through both houses of Congress. 

Cascadia Wildlands, Trout Unlimited, and Oregon Wild both worked for years to protect Devil's Staircase and other areas under the Oregon Wildlands Act.  The act ended up a portion of a much larger bill. 

Scientists Track Roadless Areas Worldwide

By & Emily Cureton Jan 2, 2017
By FluttershyIsMagic - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37476638

There tends to be a controversy attached to any official designation of a wilderness area. 

The argument against wilderness set-asides is that they restrict economic activity.  But the wilderness proponents point out that roads crisscross the planet, rendering most roadless areas small. 

There is now a global map of roadless areas showing exactly where the untouched islands lie. 