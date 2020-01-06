Tue 8 AM | The Case For Wind Power On Oregon's Coast

The coast of Southern Oregon does not have a lot of people, but it has more than enough wind. And it is a likely place for electrical generation from wind power, especially offshore.

The deeper water where the wind is would probably require floating offshore wind turbines. These and other findings are contained in a report from the National Renewable Energy Lab on the feasibility and the cost of making electricity from wind in Oregon.

Walter Musial at NREL was the lead author on the study; he is our guest.

