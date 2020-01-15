Thu 8:30 | Underground History: Targeting Cultural Sites

President Trump opened a can of worms when he threatened to target cultural sites in Iran for possible bombing. Why did people get so upset?

Well, imagine if a foreign power took out Gettysburg battlefield monuments, or Native American cliff dwellings in the Southwest. Questions of legality and ethics quickly follow the discussion of targets.

Our archaeology segment, Underground History, considers the issues in this month's presentation. Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology returns, with Patty Gerstenblith from the Center for Art, Museum and Cultural Heritage Law at the DePaul University College of Law in Chicago.

Listen or join the conversation.