Thu 8:30 | Sharing The Wealth Of Mail-In Elections

Every election, Oregon voters must wonder what all the fuss is about in most of the other states. Reports of having to show ID to vote, or waiting in long lines, do not sound familiar in a state where all elections have been conducted by mail for two decades.

The Vote At Home campaign aims to make mail-in elections the norm in other states, and Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker is part of the effort. And there's a potential bonus for Oregon voters: Walker favors pre-paid postage, negating the need for stamps on ballots.

Chris Walker joins us, along with Gerry Langeler from the Vote At Home campaign.

