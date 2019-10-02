Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | LGBTQ+ Health Care Gets Airing In Medford

By 36 seconds ago
Research out of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland backs up with other researchers have found: health care for LGBTQ+ people isn't as good as what the rest of the population gets.  Issues arise that medical professionals do not catch, and often the correct questions are not asked. 

An effort to close the gap comes to Medford next week (October 8th), with an LGBTQ Health Care Forum at the Medford Library. 

Laurie Hoagland, health care pro and member of the Jackson County Democratic Party, visits with an overview of the issues and how the forum will address them.   
 

