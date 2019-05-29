Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Yuroks Grant Rights To The Klamath River

By 1 hour ago

Lawyers and non-lawyers alike have argued for some time now about the rights of non-human entities.  Do animals, for example, have rights? 

The idea of extending rights to nature got a boost recently when the Yurok Tribal Council passed a resolution to extend rights to the Klamath River, which has sustained tribal members for eons.  So now come the questions about what granting rights to a river accomplishes. 

Amy Cordalis, the General Counsel for the tribe, visits with details of the action and its intended effects.  
 

Yurok
Klamath River

