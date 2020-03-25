New COVID-19 Cases In Humboldt, Jackson Counties

Officials in Humboldt County, California announced Tuesday that a fifth resident tested positive for COVID-19. That comes after several new cases of patients who traveled internationally to a country that was not considered “high risk,” according to health officials.

A new case was also confirmed in Jackson County, Oregon. That makes a total of three cases in Jackson County, though public health officials believe there are more undiagnosed cases present.

Unlike the first two cases in Jackson County, the new one was not known to be travel-related. Public health officials believe it was acquired from someone within the county.

Cases of COVID-19 have been ramping up in both Oregon and California in recent days.

As of late Tuesday, there were 209 cases in Oregon and eight deaths.

California had at least 2,102 positive cases and 40 deaths.