Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Plotting A Path To Regional Economic Recovery

By 1 hour ago
  • 3844328/Pixabay

There may have been a worse time in history to be a small business owner in our region, but few people can think of it at the moment.  The Covid-19 outbreak forced customers to stay home, and forced most businesses to stop serving them. 

Economists are trying to estimate the recession/recovery progress while business owners try to stay afloat.  Josh Lehner from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis picks up the estimation part. 

Ashland restaurant owner Andrew Card talks about fellow owners working together and seeking funds to stay afloat. 

James Mazotta, who runs Enjoy, Inc. in Shasta County gives a feel for the situation in the Redding area.

Tags: 
economy

Related Content

Ashland Braces For Economic Fallout From Extended Shakespeare Closure

By Mar 29, 2020
Oregon Shakespeare Festival

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced on Friday their 2020 season will be further postponed until the fall and they’ve laid off the majority of their staff. The decisions will have major effects on the town of Ashland, as well as the rest of Southern Oregon.

Shuttered Businesses, Laid Off Workers Await Federal Relief Funds

By Mar 27, 2020
fotografierende via Pexels

UPDATED: MARCH 27, 1:30 p.m. -- Congress has passed, and President Trump has signed, a $2 trillion emergency relief package for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But local businesses are wondering how much that aid will actually help them.