Mon 9 AM | Plotting A Path To Regional Economic Recovery

There may have been a worse time in history to be a small business owner in our region, but few people can think of it at the moment. The Covid-19 outbreak forced customers to stay home, and forced most businesses to stop serving them.

Economists are trying to estimate the recession/recovery progress while business owners try to stay afloat. Josh Lehner from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis picks up the estimation part.

Ashland restaurant owner Andrew Card talks about fellow owners working together and seeking funds to stay afloat.

James Mazotta, who runs Enjoy, Inc. in Shasta County gives a feel for the situation in the Redding area.