Mon 8 AM | A Brief History Of Wildfire

The raging wildfires of our time in history provide plenty of impetus to understand fire better.

And that reminds us that there are thousands of years of knowledge about fire still resident in the region. Native Americans used fire to manage the land before white settlers arrived.

Chris Chambers, chief of the forestry division of Ashland Fire & Rescue, begins with that history and brings it up to the present day in a pair of upcoming lectures on wildfires past and present, January 8th and 15th.

He and Lomakatski Restoration Project Tribal Liaison Belinda Brown visit with a preview before taking the show on the road to Ashland and Medford.

