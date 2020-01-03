Related Program: 
Mon 8 AM | A Brief History Of Wildfire

The raging wildfires of our time in history provide plenty of impetus to understand fire better. 

And that reminds us that there are thousands of years of knowledge about fire still resident in the region.  Native Americans used fire to manage the land before white settlers arrived. 

Chris Chambers, chief of the forestry division of Ashland Fire & Rescue, begins with that history and brings it up to the present day in a pair of upcoming lectures on wildfires past and present, January 8th and 15th. 

He and Lomakatski Restoration Project Tribal Liaison Belinda Brown visit with a preview before taking the show on the road to Ashland and Medford.  
 

Secrets Of Fire Lab: Can We Predict "Firenadoes?"

By Dec 20, 2019
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Albert Herring, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30924582

The image--and the sound--is still fresh to many minds in Redding.  The Carr Fire's entrance into town in late July 2018 was frightening, loud, and destructive; the fire had created a tornado. 

Science verified what people saw that night, but there are still some gaps in the knowledge.  

New Wildfire Database Shows Where Fuels Are High

By Dec 12, 2019
North American Wildland Fuel Database

Fighting a wildfire can be tough in the best of circumstances.  It helps fire managers to know what is burning, and on what kind of terrain. 

University of Washington and Michigan Tech researchers recently unveiled a tool that can help fire managers.  It's a database with corresponding maps that show fuel loads of living and dead vegetation, the very fuel that will feed a fire. 

Note the map of our region: purple is a high load of fuels. 