Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Sessions Presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Ben Dickey June 14th @ Noon

By 43 minutes ago

On Friday, June 14th at Noon, JPR welcome Ben Dickey into the studios for a JPR Live Session presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

For a guy whose career has evolved more by serendipity than design, Ben Dickey’s professional journey has turned into one heckuva ride. It’s not every day an obscure musician’s famous actor/ director friend hands him the lead in a passion-project indie film, and he not only winds up sharing the screen with one of his musical heroes, he also wins a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Dramatic Achievement in Acting — and a Variety magazine “for your consideration” plug for a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Dickey’s acting debut in Blaze, Ethan Hawke’s biopic about doomed Texas singer-songwriter Blaze Foley, has already led to more roles, including their pairing as bounty hunters in The Kid, a western directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. But just as exciting, as far as Dickey’s concerned, is the opportunity it provided to record with that musical hero, longtime Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton (who played Blaze’s other troubled Texas songwriting legend, Townes Van Zandt). After they did the film’s original cast recording (on Light in the Attic Records), Sexton produced Dickey’s solo album, A Glimmer on the Outskirts. That inspired Sexton, Hawke and Blaze executive producer Louis Black to form SexHawkeBlack Records, a new Austin-based imprint under the umbrella of Nashville’s Dualtone Records.

It’s hardly Dickey’s first recording foray, however. In fact, he says, he preferred the idea of forming a label to shopping for one because he’d been signed before — and still bears scars from watching the dream morph into a momentum-sucking nightmare. But SexHawkeBlack president Erika Pinktipps happens to be friends with Dualtone’s founder; that connection quickly turned into an actual alliance. “We’re all doing this together,” Dickey says, “[it’s] a group of people who all care about each other and have similar artistic arrows pointed in the same direction.

Tune in Friday, June 14th for a JPR Live Session with Ben Dickey on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry. 

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
sierra nevada brewing company
audix

Related Content

JPR Live Sessions Presented By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: The Wild Reeds May 31st at Noon

By May 10, 2019

On Friday, May 31st at Noon, JPR welcomes back The Wild Reeds for a JPR Live Session presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

JPR Live Sessions Presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: decker. June 7th @ Noon

By May 17, 2019

On Friday, June 7th at Noon, JPR welcomes back decker. for a JPR Live Session presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

The Music Soars As A Singer Burns Out In A Muddled 'Blaze'

By David Edelstein Sep 6, 2018

The voice of country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley sounds familiar, even if you've never heard it. It has a timbre, an ache that doesn't slow a song — as if to say, "Look how sad I am" — but drives it.

Foley was one of those artists who, however unruly his life, could center himself in his writing and playing long enough to sit in judgment on himself. That's what the director Ethan Hawke and the star Ben Dickey capture in the new film Blaze — and whatever else they miss it's more than enough.