Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: The Suitcase Junket Friday, October 25th at Noon

On Friday, October 25th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with The Suitcase Junket on Open Air. 

The latest album from The Suitcase Junket, Mean Dog, Trampoline is populated by characters in various states of reverie: leaning on jukeboxes, loitering on dance floors, lying on the bottoms of empty swimming pools in the sun. Singer/songwriter (junketer?) Matt Lorenz is the man behind the songs -- displaying a multi-faceted array of sonic textures through a collection of devices straight of the vaudvillian era.

Mean Dog, Trampoline was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, and it marks a deliberate departure from the self-produced, homespun approach of The Suitcase Junket’s previous efforts. In creating the album, Lorenz pulled from a fantastically patchwork sonic palette, shaping his songs with elements of jangly folk, fuzzed-out blues, oddly textured psych-rock.

The follow-up to 2017’s Pile Driver, Mean Dog, Trampoline takes its title from a lyric in “Scattered Notes From A First Time Home Buyers Workshop.” “I found the notes I’d taken during a first-time homebuyers workshop years ago and they were completely incomprehensible, so I decided to put them into a song,” says Matt Lorenz, an Amherst, Massachusetts-based artist who’s made music under the name of The Suitcase Junket since 2009. “Mean dogs and trampolines are two things insurance companies really hate,” he adds.

Tune in Friday, October 25th at Noon for a JPR Live Session with The Suitcase Junket on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News." Or grab the podcast at Spotify, Stitcher, or Apple Podcasts.

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller

By 2 hours ago

Ben Fuller (not to be confused with the country/Americana singer of the same name) is a singer and songwriter from the Lake Tahoe area. Earlier this year, Fuller released an EP called Service To The Stars. That in itself was a major accomplishment considering that just two years before, a freak brain injury nearly ended everything. Lucky to survive that incident without any major lasting effects, Fuller has altered his music's outlook, focusing now days on uplifting stories and messages which are on full display on the new release.

JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia

By Oct 7, 2019

Sisters Chloe and Leah Smith have been making music since childhood, but the sound of Rising Appalachia is one born from their upbringing but educated by their travels and connections made around the world. 

JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama

By Oct 4, 2019

Over the course of a celebrated career, much of singer and songwriter Marc Cohn's work has included elements of soul and gospel. Sometimes it played itself out in obvious ways. Othertimes, the gospel feel was simmering just beneath the surface.  That he has ended up connected with perhaps the greatest gospel group in the world - Blind Boys of Alabama -  makes complete musical sense.