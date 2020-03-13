JPR Live Session: Ásgeir - Friday, April 3rd at Noon

On Friday, April 3rd at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with the Icelandic artist Ásgeir on Open Air.

In his first Icelandic releases, Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson was credited as Ásgeir Trausti. But in 2013 with his launching as an international artist, he started using the mononym Ásgeir as a recording name.

Ásgeir’s debut album was released in 2012. The lead single, “Sumargestur”, made it to number two on the Tónlist, an unofficial but widely quoted Icelandic Singles Chart. He has had a Christmas hit with his song “Hvítir skór” in collaboration with Blaz Roca. The single stayed at the top of the Icelandic Singles Chart for 9 consecutive weeks from December 2012 to the end of January 2013.

An English language version of his second album Dýrð í dauðaþögn under the title In the Silence came out in October of 2013. The American singer John Grant helped with the translation of the lyrics and re-production of the English language album.

Àsgeir's third full-length album Bury The Moon (or Sátt as the Icelandic version was titled) was released on February 7th. Ásgeir performs with his own band, and also plays guitar in the Icelandic band The Lovely Lion.

Listen Friday, March 27th at Noon for a very special JPR Live Session with Àsgeir on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.