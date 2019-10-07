Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia

By ago

Sisters Chloe and Leah Smith have been making music since childhood, but the sound of Rising Appalachia is one born from their upbringing but educated by their travels and connections made around the world. 

Leah and Chloe consider their voices to be their primary instrument, but Leah also plays banjo and bodhran, while Chloe plays guitar, fiddle, and banjo. They were joined in the studio by a fascinating mix of musicicians -- David Brown on baritone guitar and Biko Casini on the calabash, plus two new members of the band: West African n'goni playter Arouna Diarra and Irish fiddler Duncan Wickel. The resulting melting pot of sounds are woven into Leylines, their new album produced by Joe Henry.

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Live Sessions
JPR Music
audix
AppFeed

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller Friday, October 11th at Noon

By Sep 27, 2019

On Friday, October 11th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter Ben Fuller on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Blair Crimmins And The Hookers Friday, October 18th at Noon

By Oct 1, 2019

On Friday, October 18th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama

By Oct 4, 2019

Over the course of a celebrated career, much of singer and songwriter Marc Cohn's work has included elements of soul and gospel. Sometimes it played itself out in obvious ways. Othertimes, the gospel feel was simmering just beneath the surface.  That he has ended up connected with perhaps the greatest gospel group in the world - Blind Boys of Alabama -  makes complete musical sense.

JPR Live Session: Blitzen Trapper

By Sep 20, 2019

Portland's indie folk-rockers Blitzen Trapper are nine albums into a career filled with accolades. Ahead of their first headline show in Southern Oregon, Eric Earley, Marty Marquis, and Brian Koch dropped by the JPR studios to talk about their early days, the seminal Sub Pop album called Furr, and how their newest album was transformed into a full blown rock opera. 