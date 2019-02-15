Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Lera Lynn w/ Thomas Dybdahl

By 20 hours ago

Throughout her career — a nearly decade-long run filled with three album releases, a career-shifting appearance and soundtrack for HBO’s True Detective, hundreds of shows on both sides of the Atlantic, and a sound encompassing everything from Americana to stark indie rock — Lera Lynn has balanced her fierce independence with a string of collaborations.

She's written songs with T Bone Burnett and Rosanne Cash. She's recorded albums with full bands (2014's The Avenues, hailed by outlets like Rolling Stone and American Songwriter) and smaller lineups (the experimental, NPR and New York Times-approved Resistor, which Lynn co-produced at her Nashville home).

On her fourth album, Plays Well With Others, she teams up with eight different duet partners and seven co-writers, resulting in her most diverse, collaborative work to date. Plays Well With Others is a unique duets album — one in which nearly every song is completely co-written and co-sung. Peter Bradley Adams, John Paul White, Dylan LeBlanc, Andrew Combs, Rodney Crowell, Shovels & Rope, JD McPherson, and Nicole Atkins all make appearances, working alongside Lynn not only to perform these songs, but to create them, too.

Thomas Dybdahl is one of Norway's most popular and acclaimed singer/songwriters. The award-winning, gold- and platinum-selling artist has gained a growing international following for his elegant and expressive songs of love and loss, which have earned him comparisons to Nick Drake and Jeff Buckley. That said, Dybdahl's sound cannot be so easily pigeonholed. His music straddles genres from indie pop to 21st century mutant soul to film scores. His airy, slightly reedy voice is a sweet falsetto, and he knows how to coax maximum drama from a song, no matter how limpid its surface.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
AppFeed

Related Content

King Tuff Live Session Friday, March 1st at Noon

By Feb 14, 2019

On Friday, March 1st at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with King Tuff on Open Air.

Jeffrey Martin & Mick Flannery Live Session Friday, February 22nd at Noon

By Feb 4, 2019

On Friday, February 22nd at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with singer/songwriters Jeffrey Martin and Mick Flannery on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Doe Paoro

By Feb 8, 2019

On her third album Soft Power, L.A.-based Doe Paoro digs into her own frustration and anguish, and ultimately comes away with a newfound strength that’s profoundly inspiring.

JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson

By Jan 9, 2019

Critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, actor and dancer, Kat Edmonson has played major stages across the United States, Europe and Japan. She’s appeared in major motion pictures, performed on radio and television, and released four groundbreaking albums to date. Her newest album, Old Fashioned Gal, is out now on Spinnerette Records.