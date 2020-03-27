Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson - Friday, April 17th At Noon

On Friday, April 17th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson on Open Air.

Kat Edmonson's most recent album Dreamers Do combines mid-20th century Disney songs (Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland) with familiar classics (“What a Wonderful World” and “All I Do is Dream of You” from Singin’ in the Rain) and features two new songs by Kat, “Too Late To Dream” and “Someone’s in the House”.

Dreamers Do takes place in a single night, from bedtime till morning. It’s about our concepts around dreaming- all of the wonderful things and the fearful things, the things that keep us awake in the middle of the night,” Edmonson explains of the new album, “It’s also about the quiet power of merely having a dream. There are interludes between the songs indicating different points in this nocturnal journey and if someone wants to listen to the entire record as an experience, it’s available to them.

Tune in Friday, April 17th at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Kat Edmonson and her band on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix

Related Content

JPR Live Session: The Lone Bellow (2020)

By ago

Having a tour collapse is one of the most difficult things a band can endure. Sometimes it's a problem with a venue, the shuttering of a label at an inopportune time, or even illness within the group.  But for the Lone Bellow (and everyone else recently), their tour collapse literally occured the day they stopped by JPR due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

JPR Live Sessions: Radical Face - Friday, April 10th At Noon

On Friday, April 10th, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with Radical Face on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Leif Vollebekk (2020)

By Mar 20, 2020

Leif Vollebekk is a Montreal-based singer and songwriter whose last record Twin Solitude was a finalist for Canada's Polaris Prize.  After that album release and tour cycle, Vollebekk took a moment to reflect and find clarity about his next steps. Vollebekk says his new release New Ways is about engaging and changing, touching and being touched.  “Anything that I wouldn’t ever want to tell anyone—I just put it on the record."

JPR Live Session: Kat Edmonson

By Jan 9, 2019

Critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, actor and dancer, Kat Edmonson has played major stages across the United States, Europe and Japan. She’s appeared in major motion pictures, performed on radio and television, and released four groundbreaking albums to date. Her newest album, Old Fashioned Gal, is out now on Spinnerette Records.