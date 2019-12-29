JPR Live Session: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

Aired 12-29-2019

Jonathan Scales is one of the most creative and virtuosic steel pannists on the planet, and his ability has taken the instrument into territory not previously explored. With his trio mates of E'Lon JD on electric bass and Maison Guidry on the drums, the ensemble regularly turns on a dime, taking the music further into new creative spaces.

Though it can loosely be called jazz, Scales prefers no label for his music. Just "music." Though he writes everything from jazz to classical, it's the elevation of the steel pans as the centerpiece that places him in a unique position in music. The inspiration came from an unlikely place. Not another pannist, but the banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck, who Scales says he lightly stalked for years, absorbing as much as he could about the innovator.

That inspirational source remains. Two of the songs Scales performed in the studio had Bela Fleck connections.

