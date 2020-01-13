Related Program: 
JPR Live Session: Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager

Curtis Salgado has been a landmark in the Northwest blues music scene for over 30 years. His unique style of blues, soul, and r&b has propelled him to the top of the scene. In Alan Hager, Salgado found not only an excellent lead guitarist for his band, but a like minded scholar of music - able to turn on a dime in virtually any direction.

Salgado and Hager made their long-overdue debut in the JPR studios to play a few songs from their newly released duo album called Rough Cut. The recording features a collection of stripped down tunes - some new, and others pulled from their vast repertoire. In the session, both musicians' deep well of knowledge about the history and traditions of the blues are on full display.
 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

