JPR Live Session: Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager

Aired 1-11-2020

Curtis Salgado has been a landmark in the Northwest blues music scene for over 30 years. His unique style of blues, soul, and r&b has propelled him to the top of the scene. In Alan Hager, Salgado found not only an excellent lead guitarist for his band, but a like minded scholar of music - able to turn on a dime in virtually any direction.

Salgado and Hager made their long-overdue debut in the JPR studios to play a few songs from their newly released duo album called Rough Cut. The recording features a collection of stripped down tunes - some new, and others pulled from their vast repertoire. In the session, both musicians' deep well of knowledge about the history and traditions of the blues are on full display.



