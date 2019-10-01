JPR Live Session: Blair Crimmins And The Hookers Friday, October 18th at Noon

On Friday, October 18th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Open Air.

Blair Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta, Georgia, with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920’s style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast he developed a sound that is at once modern while being deeply rooted in the past.

He has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone. His debut 2010 release The Musical Stylings Of became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta making him the most requested band on the air.

In 2012 Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film Old Man Cabbage. The following year, Crimmins was the critics pick for Best Song Writer of 2013 in Creative Loafing’s Best of ATL issue.

Blair Crimmins has now released his 4th studio album You Gotta Sell Something.

Tune in Friday, October 18th at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News." Or grab the podcast at Spotify, Stitcher, or Apple Podcasts.