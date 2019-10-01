Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Blair Crimmins And The Hookers Friday, October 18th at Noon

By 4 minutes ago

On Friday, October 18th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Open Air.

Blair Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta, Georgia, with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920’s style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast he developed a sound that is at once modern while being deeply rooted in the past.

He has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone. His debut 2010 release The Musical Stylings Of became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta making him the most requested band on the air.

In 2012 Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film Old Man Cabbage. The following year, Crimmins was the critics pick for Best Song Writer of 2013 in Creative Loafing’s Best of ATL issue.

Blair Crimmins has now released his 4th studio album You Gotta Sell Something.

Tune in Friday, October 18th at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News." Or grab the podcast at Spotify, Stitcher, or Apple Podcasts.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions
audix

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Rising Appalachia Monday, October 7th at 2pm

By Sep 25, 2019

On Monday, October 7th at 2pm, JPR welcomes Rising Appalachia into the studios for JPR Live Session on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Marc Cohn & Blind Boys of Alabama Friday at Noon

By ago
Reggie Thomas

On Friday at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Marc Cohn and Blind Boys of Alabama.

JPR Live Session: Ben Fuller Friday, October 11th at Noon

By Sep 27, 2019

On Friday, October 11th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter Ben Fuller on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Blitzen Trapper

By Sep 20, 2019

Portland's indie folk-rockers Blitzen Trapper are nine albums into a career filled with accolades. Ahead of their first headline show in Southern Oregon, Eric Earley, Marty Marquis, and Brian Koch dropped by the JPR studios to talk about their early days, the seminal Sub Pop album called Furr, and how their newest album was transformed into a full blown rock opera. 