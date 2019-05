The Alaska earthquake of 1964 woke a lot of people up, literally and figuratively. The tsunami it created devastated downtown Crescent City and damaged other communities, and alerted us to the possibility of quakes closer to home.

Now we understand the dangers of the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Bonnie Henderson ties together personal histories and scientific advances in her book The Next Tsunami.

Bonnie lives in Eugene and joined us in 2016 to talk about her book.