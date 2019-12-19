Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Savor: Holiday Cocktails And Mocktails

By 10 minutes ago
  • L-R: Rum and Campari punch, Blake Henry’s Uncle B’s Coffee Cocktail, William's French 75.
    William Smith

Food is such a big part of the holiday season, it would have been difficult to choose a recipe or two for this month's edition of Savor, our food segment.  So we threw in the towel... the bar towel. 

December features a slight deviation from food to drink, as we feature some seasonal cocktails.  Food stylist and Savor partner Will Smith returns with Blake Henry, recently promoted from bar manager to general manager at Ashland's Brickroom

We take up several beverages, including a non-alcoholic alternative to the storied gin and tonic.  
 

