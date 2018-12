We're not done learning after high school, not by a long shot. And the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute--almost universally known as just OLLI--continues to teach people who have many decades behind them.

OLLI's programs are based on the differences between how people learn at different ages. The OLLI program at Southern Oregon University is reaching out for potential new faculty members.

Paul Christy and Irving Lubliner visit to talk about courses and qualifications.