The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Rogue Valley Man Stuck In Ecuador By Virus

By 21 minutes ago
  • ThePixelman/Pixabay

The U.S. State Department recommended recently that all Americans abroad return home, because they could be stuck in their current countries for a long time. 

Gary Poulos of Talent already knows this; he's been in Ecuador since January and desperately wants to return home.  But Ecuador is already locked down, with extreme travel restrictions. 

And the State Department is not able to offer much help to get him home. 

We get Gary Poulos on the phone and listen to his story of being stranded by coronavirus, far from home. 

coronavirus
COVID-19

