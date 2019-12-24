Christmas Day: Exchange Replacements

The Exchange takes Christmas off, presenting in its time slot "The Keepers, from the Kitchen Sisters and PRX," hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand. Stories of activist archivists, rogue librarians, curators, collectors and historians. Guardians of history, large and small. Protectors of the free flow of information and ideas. Keepers of the culture and the culture and collections they keep.

In hour one, The Hip Hop Archive at Harvard, The Pack Horse Librarians of Eastern Kentucky, The Lenny Bruce Archive and more striking and surprising stories of preservation and civic life.

In hour two, Bob Dylan’s secret archive in Tulsa, Prince’s epic Vault in Minneapolis, Henri Langlois’ legendary Cinémathéque in Paris, The National Archives and its Official Keeper, the first librarian action figure. The Dark Side of the Dewey Decimal System. All these tales and more. Striking and surprising stories of preservation and civic life.