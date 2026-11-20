When the race for Oregon governor emerged as a potential toss-up this year, gamblers had little doubt who would prevail.

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket strongly favored Democrat Tina Kotek over Republican Christine Drazan, with bettors wagering more than $2.5 million over the course of the contest.

By now, Kotek’s victory is old news. Some lawmakers are instead turning their attention to the $2.5 million. They’d like a piece of the action.

As prediction markets surge in popularity, one question the Oregon Legislature will consider next year is whether they should be taxed.

“This is an emerging economic activity. I would argue it’s not adequately contributing to the state’s growth,” said Senate Majority Leader Anthony Broadman, D-Bend, one champion of the concept.

Both Broadman and state Rep. Lisa Fragala, D-Eugene, say Oregon should get a cut of the profits that Kalshi and other services reap by allowing residents to wager on everything from NVIDIA’s next CEO to how reviewers will rate the upcoming film “Focker-In-Law.”

The lawmakers are modeling one forthcoming proposal on North Carolina’s, which will take 6% of prediction markets’ net revenues starting Jan. 1.

North Carolina budget analysts anticipate the tax will yield $1 million in its first year, but escalate quickly as prediction markets gain in popularity. The state expectsit will take in nearly $12 million a year from the tax by 2031.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB FILE - Senate Majority Leader Anthony Broadman, D-Bend, in the Oregon State Capitol, Aug. 29, 2025. Broadman plans to introduce a proposals to tax and regulate prediction markets in the 2027 legislative session.

Broadman told OPB he will likely push for a higher rate than North Carolina – perhaps 8%. He and Fragala say money from the tax could help foot the bill for Oregon’s growing wildfire costs. They envision it building off of 2025 legislation that taxed another relatively new product — nicotine pouches like Zyn — in order to fund fire resiliency.

As lawmakers prepare to wrestle with budget holes in healthcare, transportation, and food assistance in the upcoming session, Fragala said, “we need to be looking at multiple opportunities for targeted revenue generation.”

Prediction markets may already be eating into the state’s bottom line. The majority of market activity focuses on sports betting, something the state taxes when residents wager on games through the Oregon Lottery.

The lottery takes a 51% cut of net revenues from its sports betting operator, DraftKings — a provision expected to generate nearly $89 million in the current budget cycle. But the state currently gets nothing from prediction markets.

Melanie Mesaros, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Lottery, said the agency expects it’s lost business to Kalshi and other operators, but that “it’s too early to tell.”

Betting surrounding this year’s World Cup – a once-every-four-year event – makes it difficult to compare the summer of 2026 to previous years, Mesaros said. But she added that the lottery saw a decline in overall sports betting in October compared to the year before, raising suspicions.

“The sports betting market is highly competitive, and we’ll be monitoring monthly progress to identify impacts,” Mesaros said.

What Oregon lawmakers may be able to do beyond taxation to regulate prediction markets is an open question. States around the country have wrestled with constraining — or outright banning — prediction market activity within their borders, but courts are divided on whether that’s allowed.

Kalshi argues it can’t be governed like other forms of gambling, because the “contracts” it offers are akin to financial instruments that are the province of federal regulators. The company says it is not necessarily opposed to being taxed, though.

“We comply with all corporate tax laws and believe in responsible state taxation, even as a federally regulated derivatives exchange,” a Kalshi spokesperson, Jacki McGavick, told OPB in an email.

Oregon and dozens of other states have dismissed the idea that they’re powerless to oversee the markets.

In August, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over Oregon, ruled that betting on sports via prediction markets could be regulated like other kinds of gambling. Around the same time a judge in Seattle ruled Kalshi was an illegal gambling operation, ordering the company to cease operations in Washington state.

But federal appeals judges elsewhere have ruled in Kalshi’s favor, raising the likelihood the nation’s highest court will weigh in.

“I fully expect that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to take this up, but that’s not a reason to slow us down,” said Broadman.

Broadman says he’s interested in introducing new consumer protection rules to prediction markets, though he offered few specifics. Fragala, meanwhile, said she might pursue stepped up criminal penalties for anyone who tries to influence the outcome of a market they’ve wagered on — a step that Tennessee lawmakers took last year.

Both lawmakers acknowledged the issue is shifting quickly.

By the time lawmakers gavel into session on Jan. 19, Broadman said in September, the legal landscape may have changed. “I don’t know in what direction.”