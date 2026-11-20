The Legislative Analyst’s Office said California still faces structural deficits and that a stock market downturn could leave the state facing annual deficits of more than $30 billion.

In its latest fiscal outlook, the LAO projected a roughly $2 billion operating shortfall next fiscal year. That’s a much smaller gap than the $18 billion shortfall the office projected for the current budget year in its report last November.

The improvement is largely due to stronger-than-expected tax revenues fueled in part by a stock market boom tied to enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, and some spending reductions in this year’s budget.

But the report found that those changes have not resolved the state’s underlying structural imbalance between spending and revenue. The LAO is projecting the state would face annual deficits exceeding $15 billion beginning in 2028.

Principal Fiscal and Policy Analyst Ann Hollingshead said the state has also used many of its “easier options” to close previous budget gaps.

“The state’s accumulated wall of debt — kind of the borrowing that’s outstanding that has been used to balance budgets — is already at $30 billion” she said. “And this is a bit concerning because entering a potential downturn… does make the state more exposed.”

The office modeled a scenario in which the stock market peaks at the end of 2026 and then crashes during 2027 where annual deficits would exceed $30 billion. It estimates the state’s reserves would only cover a fraction of those shortfalls, likely forcing significant spending cuts or revenue increases.

Hollingshead said one challenge is that the state’s budget process moves much more slowly than financial markets.

“Market downturns are going to typically happen within hours or days,” she said. “Whereas the state budget is enacted in advance. So we’re looking at like 18 months in advance… So of course the budget process cannot be as responsive to changes in the economy.”

The report also outlined two “illustrative” approaches that could find roughly $15 billion in ongoing budget solutions. One scenario would eliminate discretionary service expansions enacted since 2019, including expanded childcare slots and remaining full-scope Medi-Cal coverage for some immigrants without satisfactory immigration status. Another would involve a major revenue increase.

Hollingshead said the examples are meant to show the scale of the problem, not to recommend specific cuts or tax increases.

Republican State Senator Roger Niello is vice chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. He argued that lawmakers should take a closer look at programs created or expanded during years of unusually high tax revenue.

“What I have recommended over the past several years is that we take a look at programs that have either been begun or enhanced during the flush budget years, 2020, 2021, 2022,” Niello said. “And just assess whether those programs are accomplishing what they were expected to accomplish or if they’re even sustainable.”

Niello did not identify specific programs he believes should be cut, noting that analysis has not been done. He also placed responsibility for the state’s fiscal problems largely on Democrats.

“I place almost virtually all responsibility on the majority party,” he said.

Niello also opposes raising taxes arguing that would run counter to the incoming administration’s stated focus on affordability.

“Increasing taxes would go exactly in the other direction,” he added.

Governor-Elect Xavier Becerra will inherit the state’s structural deficit and he has already appointed budget advisors who will help him create his first state budget, which will be released in January.

A spokesperson for Becerra says the next governor remains committed to delivering a “responsible, balanced budget that protects the services Californians depend on” while focusing on “bringing down costs.”

