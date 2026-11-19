In the San Joaquin Valley, a 28 year-old Democrat with a thin campaign resume unseated the Republican party Assembly leader.

In the Palm Springs area, a Democrat making her first run at elected office won decisively over a well-financed, two-term Republican incumbent.

And in once-reliably Republican Orange County, a candidate with an “enthusiastic” recommendation from the Democratic Socialists of America leads in a race that still hasn’t been called, while nearby, the Democratic owner of a DEI consulting business beat out the Vietnamese Republican incumbent who represents Little Saigon, a traditional GOP stronghold.

This month’s blue tsunami swept away nine of the Republican Party’s 29 seats in the 120-member state Legislature. The magnitude of the upset surprised statehouse leaders, but most agree that divisions within the GOP didn’t help.

Democrats won every statewide office, right down to the Board of Equalization, continuing a trend that began in 2010, when Gov. Jerry Brown replaced the termed-out Arnold Schwarzenegger. In California and across the country, voters turned out to voice disapproval with the Trump presidency, and to flood Congress with Democrats to counter his power.

For the next two years at least, Republicans will have to represent their constituents while facing the largest Democratic supermajority in 150 years. And Californians, meanwhile, will have to contend with a Democratic body that has fewer checks on its power.

Why so many GOP losses?

Experts told CalMatters they believe most of the losses stemmed from the “nationalization” of the down-ballot races.

“It was about voters sending Republicans a message,” said GOP strategist Duane Dichiara, whose candidates had mixed results in the election.

He said with the majority of media focusing on Republicans in the federal government, it’s difficult for state-level Republicans to differentiate themselves.

Eric McGhee of the Public Policy Institute of California agreed. Across the country, he said, “voters are responding more to how they’re feeling about the broad parties nationally, and not to how the parties are delivering locally,” he said.

In competitive districts, Democrats won resoundingly. Republicans survived mostly in traditional strongholds.

Hard for a fractured party to win

And although nationalization was a factor, legislative leaders agreed that the fracturing of the state Republican Party in recent years contributed to their woes.

A few months after California GOP chair Corrin Rankin took the helm in March 2025, Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate signaled their displeasure with her leadership and broke a longstanding joint fundraising agreement with the party. In a letter, they asked lobbyists to donate to a separate super PAC, the Legislative Action PAC, administered by Republican political strategists instead of the party.

Further dividing the conservatives is San Diego Assemblymember Carl DeMaio’s organization, Reform California, which also courted tens of thousands of small-donor dollars that might otherwise have contributed to the party.

“The California Republican Party has been a complete dumpster fire for a long time now,” said DeMaio.

The state party was barely a factor in the legislative races, if it was there at all. Between January and mid-October, campaign filings show it spent less than half of what Legislative Action PAC did.

“We cannot afford to be fractured by rogue organizations, grifters, and selfish commentators,” CA GOP leader Rankin wrote in a statement lamenting the losses on social media. “Republicans have too little power in California to be divided and too little resources to be inefficient.”

Rankin announced last week that she would not seek reelection after her term is up in February. Tony Strickland, a Huntington Beach Republican who lost his bid for re-election to the state Senate, is favored among several candidates to succeed her.

How will fewer Republicans affect lawmaking?

Most Republicans agree they have little or no power in the Capitol.

The new delegation would need 15 more members in the Assembly and six more in the Senate to be able to block certain tax and urgency measures, dozens more to reach the majority needed to pass policy unpopular with Democrats.

The additional losses mean Republicans are even more likely to be locked out of the rooms where significant decisions are being made, such as the call to not move forward with a wildfire liability package at the end of the recent legislative session.

“It’s no different than when we were 20 (assemblymembers)” said DeMaio. “We have no involvement, no leverage when it comes to the traditional legislative process.”

Even so, DeMaio and several other Republicans try to counter Democrats’ power by calling them out on social media, on the Capitol floor, and in press conferences around Sacramento. Occasionally, they can get a faction of Democrats to break off with them — as they did in several successful efforts to increase penalties for sex crimes against minors.

Less committee representation

But Republicans won’t have much of a bully pulpit in the Legislature’s standing committees, where policy proposals are scrutinized.

Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters Assemblymember Tom Lackey, a Republican from Palmdale, speaks during a press conference against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a special session to regulate gasoline prices in the state, at the state Capitol, on Sept. 18, 2024.

Former Republican Assemblymember Tom Lackey served on the public safety committee for his entire 12 years in the Legislature. Lackey, a former California Highway Patrol officer from Palmdale, said he was painted as “hateful” for pushing back on Democratic proposals in committee.

“The left perspective focuses so much on rehabilitation that it dismisses the impact to victims,” he said. “Victims become ghosts.”

Now, with even fewer Republicans on the committee, he said Democrats won’t have to consider the victim’s perspective as often.

Public safety committee chair Nick Schultz, a Burbank Democrat, said Lackey was a “value-add” to the committee, but stressed that moderate Democrats and progressives can diverge widely on the subject of public safety, and that lawmakers will continue to look at all sides of an issue.

It’s unclear how the 12 Republicans in the Assembly will be distributed across its 32 standing committees, which have all traditionally had a Republican vice chair. Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’s spokesperson Nick Miller declined to discuss the topic.

“Voters just elected the largest and most diverse Assembly Democratic Caucus in California history, and under Speaker Rivas’ leadership, it will deliver,” he said in a text.

Less incentive to get things done?

Several political scientists say the increasing Democratic supermajority means there may be less incentive for Democrats to fix pressing issues.

“Competition keeps politicians honest,” said Eric Schickler, co-director of UC Berkeley’s Institute for Governmental Studies. “It pressures them to deliver.”

“To the extent that you don’t face a viable opposition party in California, the pressure on politicians to actually solve big, complicated problems is reduced somewhat.”

Thad Kousser, a political science professor at UC San Diego, says politicians are “hard-wired” to scrutinize policy proposals by the other party, but face huge pressure not to vote against their party colleagues.

“That brings up this concern that committees, and lawmakers, when they’re voting on the floor, might not screen out bad policies as aggressively as they should,” he said.

‘Blindly following the president’

While he agrees it would be good to have more of an opposition party, Napa state Sen. Christopher Cabaldon said Republicans’ refusal to acknowledge the impact of ICE raids and federal healthcare cuts means they are naturally left out of conversations around governing.

“Republicans haven’t been doing the job of the opposition party, and instead have been more or less blindly following the president,” he said.

Some California Republicans have pushed back against ICE tactics – last year six Republican legislators wrote to President Trump asking him to focus on targeting violent criminals, not everyday people.

Cabaldon pointed to Roseville Sen. Roger Niello as an example of a Republican invested in bipartisanship. The two often work closely together on the budget committees, where legislators oversee oft-overlooked state agencies.

Fred Greaves / CalMatters State Sen. Roger Niello holds a news conference in the rotunda of the state Capitol in Sacramento on March 13, 2025. Niello requested more transparency from Gov. Newsom as to why they need $3.5 billion to keep Medi-Cal solvent.

“Even when we’re not agreeing, we’re both taking seriously the fact that we’re running the government here, and the public deserves to get answers,” he said.

Niello barely held onto his seat this year. Democratic challenger Sean Frame lost to the longtime legislator from the Sacramento area by about 5,000 votes.

Republicans plot their path forward

Given the fundraising success of DeMaio’s Reform California operation, some in the party see him as the captain they have, for better or worse, to steer the GOP ship back on course. It’s a role he doesn’t necessarily want, he said.

“The only reason why we’ve had to step into the void is because the California Republican Party has been completely inept; it’s been AWOL,” he said.

Still, DeMaio has a plan. Unwind the alternative fundraising efforts, restructure party leadership, and create a “shadow caucus” of Republican candidates who get to know constituents and weigh in on state policy long before they’re voted on at the polls.

“We have to act like a larger opposition party, and that’s how we’re going to grow our ranks,” he said.

Niello, who became Senate Republican leader on Nov. 5, is more circumspect.

When the session reconvenes, he said, “the first thing is looking at 2028.” He added the focus will be on quality candidates and positioning their image in contrast with Democrats.

However, with the nationalization of party politics, it might be an uphill battle.

The question, UC Berkeley political science professor Paul Pierson says, might boil down to how Republicans plot their post-Trump future.

“I think a lot is going to depend upon how the Republican Party nationally evolves,” he said.

