Oregon could be one of the next states in the nation to consider a ballot measure banning transgender kids from competing on K-12 sports teams that don’t conform to their assigned sex at birth.

Outgoing state Rep. Ed Diehl, a Republican from Scio who founded the conservative activist group Oregon Freedom Coalition, said on Friday that he and the group are working on possible ballot initiative proposals similar to those that voters passed in Washington and Colorado earlier this month. He and the group have not reached consensus, he said, or begun the formal ballot and referendum process including signature gathering.

The initiative in Colorado restricts student athletes to competing on teams and in events based on their “biological reproductive system,” and the initiative in Washington would require students seeking to participate in girls’ K-12 sports to undergo an exam of the “the student’s reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels.”

Washington’s measure is being challenged in state court over student privacy and discrimination concerns.

Diehl, who launched the Freedom Coalition in 2025 ahead of a successful ballot initiative campaign to overturn gas tax and vehicle fees passed by the Legislature, was not able to run for reelection this year while he tried unsuccessfully to win the Republican nomination for governor.

“What we’re going to bring to the ballot are things we know that have broad bipartisan support and that the Legislature is simply refusing to act on,” he told the Capital Chronicle. “There’s a whole laundry list of issues, and this is one of them.”

Republicans in the Oregon Legislature proposed four bills in the 2025 Legislative session that would have banned trans kids from participating in school sports on teams or in competitions that don’t conform to their assigned sex at birth. All but one of them died in committees without getting a vote on the floor of either chamber, where Democrats hold majorities, and one was shut out of a floor vote by House Democrats.

Oregon Democrats in the state Legislature have long derided the issue as a distraction aimed at targeting a vulnerable population that has grown in recent years as Oregon has become a refuge for families and children seeking to flee Republican-led states where trans residents’ rights are being overturned.

Oregon law since 2008 has prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace, schools and in housing. The Oregon School Activities Association, a nonprofit that regulates state athletics programs and competitive activities, explicitly allows transgender athletes to compete on school teams that match their gender identity.

The policy leaves it up to schools to handle what it calls “disputes” over how students identify, and requires students who identify differently during a given school year to wait until the next school year to switch to a different gender-specific team. The association doesn’t track how many transgender athletes participate in its activities, according to spokesperson Nate Lowery.

Basic Rights Oregon, the state’s leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group, tried last year to gather enough signatures for a ballot measure that would have asked voters to approve codifying rights to same sex-marriage, reproductive and gender-affirming care in the Oregon Constitution.

But the coalition behind that campaign, which also included the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and Planned Parenthood, announced in February that they were abandoning the campaign.

Kyndall Mason, executive director of Basic Rights Oregon said fundraising became too challenging as other states were facing ballot measures to restrict transgender rights.

Conservatives capitalizing on Colorado and Washington wins

Diehl is not the only politician hoping to capitalize on the ballot measure wins in Washington and Colorado. Conservative activists in other states are planning on bringing similar ballot measures to voters in other Democratic-led states, the news outlet MS NOW reported on Wednesday.

It’s yet unclear what if any support Freedom Coalition will have from conservative groups behind the Washington and Colorado initiatives. Let’s Go Washington, the political action committee behind Washington’s measure, did not respond to requests for comment. Megan Burke, a co-founder of the Colorado-based Athletes for Action, told the Capital Chronicle that her group is ready to assist in an Oregon ballot measure effort.

Despite Democratic lawmakers so far protecting trans students’ participation in K-12 sports, Christopher Stout, a professor of political science at Oregon State University, said it’s not outside the realm of possibility that a statewide ballot measure seeking to block those kids from sports programs could gain traction in Oregon.

“Although left leaning politicians have advanced alternative frames emphasizing equality and protection from discrimination, these arguments have failed to gain much traction,” he wrote in an email. “Moreover, some Democratic politicians such as (outgoing California Gov.) Gavin Newsom have taken conservative positions on this issue and many more have largely remained silent in fears of an electoral backlash.”

Mason, of Basic Rights Oregon, said the nation’s highest court created a dangerous precedent in June when its conservative majority ruled in two cases brought against Idaho and West Virginia over trans discrimination in sports, that states can exclude transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports teams.

But she said she is hopeful that the results of the recent general election, including losses for a number of Republican candidates who campaigned on trans sports bans and states where anti-trans ballot measures failed, serves as a wakeup call for more moderate Democratic politicians who “have really put us in a stalled out moment of making progress.”

A ballot measure aiming to ban abortion and gender-affirming care for minors in Missouri, for instance, failed to pass in the November election. Basic Rights Oregon is working with state lawmakers to create additional health care protections for transgender youth in the next session, according to Seth Johnstone, the organization’s policy and research director.

“Even though hundreds of millions of dollars were literally spent on just attacking trans people, those candidates didn’t win their races across the board,” Mason said. “Being anti-trans is just not a winning strategy as far as level-setting policy for your entire community.”

Stout agreed it could be a futile effort in Oregon where elected lawmakers continue to move to the left, including a large shift in the most recent election.

“Bills banning transgender participation in girls sports have failed to make it through the Oregon state legislature,” he said. “So, if voters are similar to their legislators, which is not always the case, then it is possible that Oregon bucks national trends on this issue.”

