Democrats are lining up to challenge Julie Fahey for powerful Oregon House speaker job

Resounding electoral victories typically offer a measure of job security to political leaders. But after a banner Election Day in which Democrats appear to have won their largest-ever majority in the Oregon House, Speaker Julie Fahey’s time atop the chamber is in question.

At least three politicians could challenge Fahey next week, when House Democrats meet in private to nominate their candidate for a speaker election in January. With the party set to control 39 of the chamber’s 60 seats, whomever Democrats select is all but certain to assume the influential role.

Fahey, a Eugene Democrat who has led the House since 2024, is expected to face challenges from House Majority Leader Ben Bowman of Tigard, state Rep. Daniel Nguyễn of Portland, and state Rep. Thủy Trần of Portland.

None of those lawmakers have telegraphed their plans publicly, but word of the potential challenges is common knowledge among House Democrats and other observers.

“I did not see this coming,” said state Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who had spoken with two of the aspirants for speaker as of last Friday but said he was leaning toward backing Fahey. “I think it’s going to be really hard this session. I want someone who’s been battle tested.”

It’s true Fahey, a former House majority leader, has seen her share of tumult since taking on the speakership.

During the 2025 legislative session, she faced criticism for the botched rollout of a transportation funding bill that ultimately failed. Then, when lawmakers met in special session weeks later to talk about the issue again, Fahey raised eyebrows by apparently miscalculating how many Republicans had agreed to show up, causing unanticipated delay.

The speaker also received backlash for her handling of an altercation earlier this year between Trần and state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, in which Kropf paused a committee meeting in order to privately pressure Trần into changing a vote. Trần later complained that Kropf had created a hostile work environment with his actions, and some lawmakers — including members of the chamber’s BIPOC caucus — bristled at what they perceived as Fahey siding with Kropf.

And while Democrats advanced a lot of legislation under Fahey’s leadership, by the end of this year’s month-long legislative session some party members were talking about circulating a public letter voicing a lack of confidence in the speaker. They ultimately scrapped that idea.

House Democrats met with a mediator over the summer in an attempt to heal their divisions, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Mediation has evidently not calmed all concerns, and some say the party’s success in the election has only contributed to the desire for a new leader. The lopsided results are seen more as a rejection of President Donald Trump than an embrace of Democrats’ tarnished brand.

“There’s a lot of energy in the party, but we are not naive,” said state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, who made clear she was not advocating Fahey’s ouster. “We need to be serious and focused in building an agenda that answers the question: ‘What are we going to do with this moment?’”

Fahey said in a statement Monday she is the best person to chart a course forward, but acknowledged she faces internal challengers.

“This is democracy in action,” the statement said. “Oregon voters had their say and returned clear Democratic majorities to the Oregon legislature. Now, legislators must decide which leaders are best positioned to capitalize on this historic opportunity to improve the lives of Oregonians, and these elections are a part of that process.”

Nguyễn, who owns a chain of restaurants, confirmed his plans to challenge Fahey in a statement Monday, saying he wants to use the post to reform the state’s tax system.

“I am running for speaker because we are at an inflection point that requires bold leadership,” Nguyễn said. “Oregon’s revenue system is held together by bandaids, and I think we are overdue for a comprehensive, public discussion on how to modernize our tax structure if we want to make progress in education, healthcare, economic development, transportation, housing and all our shared priorities.”

The House speaker is among the most powerful political roles in the state, with broad authority over which bills live and die and control over representatives’ assignments to legislative committees.

Fahey may be the only legislative leader facing a serious challenge this year as the parties decide who to grant power ahead of next year’s six-month legislative session.

The Capitol’s two top Republicans, House Minority Leader Lucetta Elmer, R-McMinnville, and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Starr, R-Dundee, told OPB they did not expect a fight for their roles despite the fact Republicans are likely to lose ground in both chambers.

It wasn’t clear Monday whether any challenge would emerge against Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego.

