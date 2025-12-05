US Coast Guard returns rescue helicopter to Newport

The U.S. Coast Guard has permanently returned its rescue helicopter to Newport after removing the aircraft without explanation in October. That’s according to Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who shared the news Thursday on social media.

“This is a big win to keep fishermen and the Newport community safe,” Wyden said in his post.

Some great news: I just got off the phone with the U.S. Coast Guard, who has returned the rescue helicopter to Newport and promised to keep it there. This is a big win to keep fishermen and the Newport community safe. https://t.co/z8YyNW3hB9 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 4, 2025

The development comes after a judge last month ordered the Coast Guard to return the helicopter immediately while a lawsuit challenging its abrupt removal proceeds.

But according to Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, the guard is now acquiescing to the lawsuit’s demand that the aircraft be returned. Both senators were on a call Thursday with Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard.

“The acting commandant assured me that they had returned the helicopter because of the court action, but they had intended to return it by the start of crab season anyway, and it was back in Newport to stay,” Merkley said in a video posted to social media. “I asked him, ‘Can I tell the [Newport] Fishermen’s Wives? Can I tell the other stakeholders that absolutely the helicopter is back to stay?’ And he said ‘yes.’”

It was not immediately clear what the development could mean for the ongoing federal lawsuit. In that complaint, Lincoln County, the state of Oregon and the nonprofit Newport Fishermen’s Wives have all accused the Coast Guard of illegally removing the helicopter without giving proper notice.

The case is set for oral arguments on Monday. Ann Aiken, the federal judge hearing the case, appeared inclined to agree with the plaintiffs in issuing a temporary order last week requiring the helicopter to be returned.

The helicopter had been briefly stationed at the Coast Guard base in North Bend, which is nearly 100 miles south of Newport and about a 30-minute flight. It has patrolled the area regularly since returning, according to John Fuller, a spokesman for the city of Newport.

The apparent commitment by the Coast Guard to maintain its air base at the Newport Municipal Airport is welcome to locals, who have worried that its absence meant the coastal fishing fleet could not count on a swift rescue if a boat ran into trouble.

“We’re very pleased with these assurances that have been made to our U.S. Senators,” said state Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis. “Keeping the helicopter in Newport is critically important year-round.”

But the development doesn’t resolve the larger questions about the Trump administration’s designs for the coastal city.

Not long after the helicopter disappeared in October, federal contractors began making inquiries in Newport.

One asked about leasing land at the airport, another about trucking thousands of gallons of wastewater away from the area every day.

By the time job postings for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement appeared, many in the city already suspected ICE may be preparing a new detention center on the coast.

While some of those inquiries led nowhere, as contractors abandoned their bid to lease airport land, and some job postings disappeared, there are still signs ICE may be interested in the coast.

A federal contractor recently indicated to state regulators it might be submitting a project proposal from ICE to get an analysis of how the proposal jibes with state land use laws.

That proposal, if it emerges, would amount to the first actual details from ICE about any plans in Newport.

To date, no documents have been submitted to the state.

