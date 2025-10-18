Inflatable costumes and American flags fill Medford streets for ‘No Kings’ protest

Jeff Altemus was sweating inside his inflatable frog costume under the bright afternoon sun. But he said he chose to spend his Saturday waving at passing cars because he loves his country.

“I love America, first of all," he said. "I love what this country has been."

This is the second “No Kings” protest since the start of President Trump’s second term. Activists planned more than 2,000 events nationwide to decry what they describe as a move toward authoritarianism.

In Medford, thousands of people lined the sidewalks in front of strip malls.

Demonstrators carried signs denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, members of the Trump administration and fascism. Some played music through speakers and danced.

Altemus said he was also at the last “No Kings” protest in Medford.

“This feels much bigger to me, and it feels much more joyous and fun,” he said.

Justin Higginbottom / JPR Demonstrators line sidewalks in Medford to protest President Donald Trump on Oct. 18, 2025.

Altemus wasn’t the only one in an inflatable costume. The outfits, made famous by protesters outside of the Portland ICE facility, have become symbols of anti-Trump activism.

Altemus ordered his costume from Amazon.

“There are a couple of others that are more popular that you'll see in the videos from Portland, but those are sold out,” he said. “You can't get them until past Halloween.”

Altemus’ pro-American message was echoed by many Saturday. Vehicles flying large American flags were more often on the side of protesters, a departure from the imagery seen during 2020 demonstrations.

Justin Higginbottom / JPR Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate in Medford on Oct. 18, 2025.

Katie Ferrel said she also came out because she loves her country. She stood with a friend who brought a large American flag.

“I'm old. He probably can't hurt me much," Ferrel said. "But I believe in America, and I love the American citizens, and I don't want to see them hurt by this awful man."

She never protested before Trump took office. Her list of criticisms against the president is long. Most recently, she said, she didn't like Trump’s plan to loan billions of dollars to Argentina.

Political protest is also new for Lois Schlegel.

“My grandkids would want me to do something,” she said.

Schlegel volunteered with the group Indivisible, which helped organize Saturday's event. She directed traffic and pedestrians at a crosswalk.

She said a few pro-Trump cars drove past the protest line. But aside from some heckling, she described the event as peaceful.

“People are being really respectful," she said. "Great signs.”

